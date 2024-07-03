State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $8,440,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,227. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

