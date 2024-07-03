State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.05 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,869. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

