State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.38 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in American International Group by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

