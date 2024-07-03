State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 5,029,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,481,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

