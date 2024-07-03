State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.17. 1,423,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.