State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

