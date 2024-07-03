State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 367,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,045. Loews Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

