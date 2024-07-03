State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,820 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $152,970,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.7% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

