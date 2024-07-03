State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,925 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $183.75. 1,014,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

