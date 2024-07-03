State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,145 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 679,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,711. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.