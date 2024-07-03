State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $250.04. 2,026,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,628. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.