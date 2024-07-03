StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

