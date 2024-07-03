StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.