StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.