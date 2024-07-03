StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

