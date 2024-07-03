StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $888,626.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
