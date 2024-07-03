StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.01 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

