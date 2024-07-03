STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.28 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. STP has a market capitalization of $79.28 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04112722 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,773,099.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

