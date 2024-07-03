Strike Price Hits $6.18 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Strike has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $1.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,136,703 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

