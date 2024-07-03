Strike Price Tops $6.24 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Strike has a total market cap of $32.07 million and $1.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00010400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,136,703 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

