Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $332.07. 522,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,508. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.