Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.79 or 0.99996260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00076054 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003592 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.