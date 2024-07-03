Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.10 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of CRH worth $149,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $391,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. 931,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

