Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $320.33 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Zoom Video Communications worth $320,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 244.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 251,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.