Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $513.07 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Danaher worth $513,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.36. 444,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,673. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.