Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ford Motor worth $124,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 456,858 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 9,878,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,889,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

