Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,289 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Netflix worth $816,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $680.93. 194,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $293.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.