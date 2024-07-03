Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 235,658 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $136,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 223,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

