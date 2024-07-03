Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,405 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $160,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after buying an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.07. The stock had a trading volume of 361,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.