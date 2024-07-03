Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,511 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $335,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.