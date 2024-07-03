Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,312,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,142,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $437,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 1,029,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,090. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

