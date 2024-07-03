Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.85. 212,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,619. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

