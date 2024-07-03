Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of SNCRL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.62.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
