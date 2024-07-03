Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of SNCRL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

