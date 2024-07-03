Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Synopsys worth $414,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.82.

SNPS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.43. 69,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,424. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.66. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,403,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total value of $3,547,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,403,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,232 shares of company stock valued at $21,436,741 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

