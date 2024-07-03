Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. 25,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 112,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

