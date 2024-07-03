Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. 25,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 112,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.