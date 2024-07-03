Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.16 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $403.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

