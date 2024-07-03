TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 11,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

