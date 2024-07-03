TCP Asset Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 574,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.