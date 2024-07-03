TCP Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $269.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,431. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average of $215.47.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

