TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,282,109. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

