TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PKST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 59,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

