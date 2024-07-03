Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

NYSE TDY opened at $384.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.76. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

