Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $245.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

TFX opened at $211.11 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.