Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 2.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 1,720,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,414,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 662,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.