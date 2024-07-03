Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 2.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 1,720,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,414,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Tellurian Stock Up 6.1 %
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 662,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
