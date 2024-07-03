TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $96.06 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $96.06 million and $6.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00044489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,138,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,225,563 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

