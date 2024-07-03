Tervita (TSE:TEV) Trading Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Tervita Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81. The company has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a PE ratio of -645.56.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

