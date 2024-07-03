The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.43. 701,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

