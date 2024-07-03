The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.33

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 466261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,804.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

