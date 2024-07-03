The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.
FYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 225,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 140,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,269,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
