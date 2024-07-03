The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

